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DR. LAWRENCE PALEVSKY: ALUMINIUM NANOPARTICLES IN VACCINES THAT CROSS THE BLOOD BRAIN BARRIER
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439 views • November 26, 2020
Public Health Committee Public Hearing the date appears to be 19 Feb 2020
Dr Palevsky exposes NO research done that says nano particles of aluminium (that is contained in a vaccine) get into the brain...... so if I could ask a dumb question, when did blood flow bypass the brain?
When has there been a 'Hadrians Wall' type blood brain barrier in existence? THEY DON'T KNOW WHAT THEY ARE DOING DO THEY.
Dr Palevsky exposes NO research done that says nano particles of aluminium (that is contained in a vaccine) get into the brain...... so if I could ask a dumb question, when did blood flow bypass the brain?
When has there been a 'Hadrians Wall' type blood brain barrier in existence? THEY DON'T KNOW WHAT THEY ARE DOING DO THEY.
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