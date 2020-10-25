© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'Ep. 1377 Interview With Rudy Giuliani & 2020 Election Special - The Dan Bongino Show®
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
26 views • October 25, 2020
One of Dan's best and the Giuliani really makes the episode e3pic. Lots of stuff on 'insider' payoffs with players like, Hunter Biden, CCP, "The Big Guy' Joe Biden and some others that make you just shake your heas with "I figured that.." It gets meaty about 1/4 of the way in.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.