Insider: Massive Repossessions of Cars & Homes 04/25/2023

The Good guys are starting up a new financial house to go around the bad guys. In other words, the bad guys are being kicked out of their own financial house, and as a result they are about to become very angry! You can count on the biggest financial battle in human history.



00:00 - Banks in 2025

03:33 - Consumer Credit Drying Up

09:00 - Bankers on Attack

11:36 - The Unseen Hand

15:03 - Insider Info

16:57 - Amazon Insider

25:32 – Summary

30:08 - Joseph's Kitchen





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