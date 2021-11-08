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Melbourne Australia 🇦🇺 Ex police officer has taken up the fight WITH the People.
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191 views • November 08, 2021
“We have taken all of these Slings and Arrows.”
Mmmm where have we heard that before 🤔
People Power...
We are ONE and we are Many WW
and that is why...WE WILL WIN!!!
WWG1WGA WW🌏
https://t.me/MistyG17
Mmmm where have we heard that before 🤔
People Power...
We are ONE and we are Many WW
and that is why...WE WILL WIN!!!
WWG1WGA WW🌏
https://t.me/MistyG17
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