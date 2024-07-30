The Truth About The PCR "Test" That Kary Mullis Took To His Grave

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
This video features author and researcher James Roguski. James is a W.H.O. whistleblower and has expert knowledge on topics related to the WHO and COVID related issues.
You can find James over on substack.
https://jamesroguski.substack.com/
To buy Dave a coffee as a thank you gift please go to:
https://buymeacoffee.com/realmusicobserver
Thanks for watching this first video.