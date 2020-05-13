© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pandemic - Uma perspectiva diferente (30 min)
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
4 views • May 13, 2020
Neste micro-documentário, de 30 minutos, você tem uma perspectiva diferente sobre a questão médica e virológica que envolve o novíssimo SARS-Covid-2, causador da doença Covid-19, em uma abordagem do ponto de vista científico-econômico. Você terá a oportunidade de verificar um ponto de vista que até o momento não foi apresentado pela mídia mainstream e que poderá fazer sentido para vocês. Assista até o final e tire suas conclusões. Caso goste, indique aos seus amigos e colegas através dos links de compartilhamento.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.