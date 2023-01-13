Looking over flag filled cemetary, female Ukrainian police officer cries, and says, there are no more men in western Ukraine.

Russia has killed 100s of thousands of Ukrainian men, making it seem there is no more men left. On 9 January, a heartbreaking post appeared on Facebook (Meta) by Natalia Pasichnyk,
an employee of the Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine in
Volyn Region, about the huge losses of the male population of this
western Ukrainian region in the Donbass, which they previously did not
care about.
