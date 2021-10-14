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Naomi Wolf Issues Dire Warning Over Vaccine Passports
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122 views • October 14, 2021
Dr. Naomi Wolf issues a dire warning about the tyranny and fascism represented by the vaccine passports should they become a widespread reality. The passports represent a CCP-style social credit system, and should this globalist agenda become implemented human freedom and liberty would be completely lost forever...
See also: https://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/09-2021
and: https://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/04-2021
and: https://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/11-2020
See also: https://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/09-2021
and: https://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/04-2021
and: https://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/11-2020
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