BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THOMAS LEVY, MD, JD THE TOXICITY OF FLUORIDE
What is happening
What is happening
9780 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
180 views • June 27, 2021
Lillian McDermott Radio Show/Classroom



When you drink water, do you swallow? Do you know what you’re drinking? What’s in your water? I recently had the pleasure of interviewing Thomas Levy, MD, JD. Dr. Levy is not only a Board-Certified Cardiologist, he is also a world-renowned author, speaker, and a toxicology expert. He was instrumental in educating the public in Colorado Springs, CO, about the dangers of water fluoridation and the importance of clean water. Dr. Levy explains how important it is to understand the facts when deciding what goes into your body.
The city of Mims, FL, will be asked to make a decision to keep toxicity out of their water. This video was shown at the Mims Community Meeting on 06/21/2021. It is my hope that everyone who will have the opportunity to vote on the subject of artificial water fluoridation will educate themselves and make an informed choice.
If you have any questions, please email me at [email protected]

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE ON:
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/IOsl2aBNVqL6/
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/LillianMcDermottRadioShow
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/LilliansRadioShow
ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@LMRSclassroom:f

** Want some FREE GIFTS? Then please subscribe to https://www.lillianmcdermott.com/! Once you subscribe, I will send you my “90 Day Challenge to Self-Love” eBook and each day, The Lillian McDermott Radio Show/Classroom will automatically be sent to your email account… Let’s continue to grow together! **
Keywords
toxicfluoridewatertoxicitylillian mcdermott radio showthomas levy md jd
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
CDC Revises U.S. Annual Plague Average Without Explanation, Lowering Estimate from 7 to 5 Cases

CDC Revises U.S. Annual Plague Average Without Explanation, Lowering Estimate from 7 to 5 Cases

Morgan S. Verity
&#8220;Vaccine Education for Mama Bears&#8221; on BrightU: Exploring the ingredients of childhood vaccines

“Vaccine Education for Mama Bears” on BrightU: Exploring the ingredients of childhood vaccines

Belle Carter
Study Links Night Owl Chronotype to Higher Risk of Disability Pension

Study Links Night Owl Chronotype to Higher Risk of Disability Pension

Morgan S. Verity
Study Finds Lower Cognitive Scores in 60s Linked to Higher Stroke Risk

Study Finds Lower Cognitive Scores in 60s Linked to Higher Stroke Risk

Douglas Harrington
Dietitians Say Boiling Sweet Potatoes May Help Manage Blood Sugar Better Than Roasting or Baking

Dietitians Say Boiling Sweet Potatoes May Help Manage Blood Sugar Better Than Roasting or Baking

Iva Greene
The nitrate paradox: How spinach protects the brain while tap water may pose a hidden risk

The nitrate paradox: How spinach protects the brain while tap water may pose a hidden risk

Ava Grace
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy