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Canada's Trucker Strike & Related Relevance
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54 views • February 19, 2022
Today’s solo warriors, the truckers, have the People’s support. Five days before he was shot in 1989 the Romanian Dictator General Secretary Nicolae Ceaușescu behaved much like Trudeau (https://taibbi.substack.com/p/justin-trudeaus-ceausescu-moment?r=18mwax&;utm_source=url ) both believed he has total control & authority for what he is dictating. The Central Banksters support & control Trudeau, so he acts out his part.
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