French people Dissatisfied with the Adoption of the Pension Reform - Burned Effigy's of Macron and Prime Minister Born.

Protests in France are gaining momentum: people dissatisfied with the adoption of the pension reform burned an effigy of Macron and Prime Minister Born in the square in Dijon.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.