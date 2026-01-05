The Great Reset 5-1-26@11:34 AM Shared 5-10-26

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A word from my lovely Jesus Christ revealing what the real great reset for the world is going to be. After I speak on 2 Kings 23:5 & the word planets in KJV.
Lamentations 3:31-39
31 For the Lord will not cast off for ever:
32 But though he cause grief, yet will he have compassion according to the multitude of his mercies.
33 For he doth not afflict willingly nor grieve the children of men.
34 To crush under his feet all the prisoners of the earth.
35 To turn aside the right of a man before the face of the most High,
36 To subvert a man in his cause, the Lord approveth not.
37 Who is he that saith, and it cometh to pass, when the Lord commandeth it not?
38 Out of the mouth of the most High proceedeth not evil and good?
39 Wherefore doth a living man complain, a man for the punishment of his sins?
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Vicki Parnell
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