Denzel Washington Destroys the Liberal Media over "Fake News"
456 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
Academy Award winning actor Denzel Washington put the media on blast for their hypocrisy at the premiere of his new film, "Fences." Washington's strong statements come amid heated rhetoric surrounding the role of "fake news" in the 2016 election.

Washington: “What is the long term effect of too much information? One of the effects is the need to be first, not even to be true anymore. So what is the responsibility you all have? To tell the truth, not to just be first, but to tell the truth. We live in a society now where it’s just first. Who cares? Get it out there. We don’t care who it hurts, we don’t care who we destroy, we don’t care if it’s true. Just say it, sell it."

