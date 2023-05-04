Engage yourself in My work!

Save many more souls as a supporter before the end comes and do not think only of yourself now, but all be united to Me and in My work.
Go to the liveplayer in the Evangelical Endtime Machine were you will find every week messages in different languages from the last week, received bye Gods true endtime Prophet Benjamin Cousijnsen,
Published on May 3, 2023 by ocgng
Please share and do not change © BC
