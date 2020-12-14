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The Flamingos Bite | Nightcrawler (Official Video)
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21 views • December 14, 2020
Color Grading: Paula Ruiz
Edit: Javier Ramos
Thanks to Frank Cañizares for his support in the process.
Official The Flamingos Bite Website: http://www.theflamingosbite.com
Like The Flamingos Bite on Facebook:
https://es-es.facebook.com/theflamingosbite/
Follow The Flamingos Bite on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/theflamingosbite/
Listen to The Flamingos Bite on Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/artist/7hRb7PpW7zn9SEf3IMrQUq
Edit: Javier Ramos
Thanks to Frank Cañizares for his support in the process.
Official The Flamingos Bite Website: http://www.theflamingosbite.com
Like The Flamingos Bite on Facebook:
https://es-es.facebook.com/theflamingosbite/
Follow The Flamingos Bite on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/theflamingosbite/
Listen to The Flamingos Bite on Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/artist/7hRb7PpW7zn9SEf3IMrQUq
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