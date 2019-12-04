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Pelosi Tells COP25: We’ll Always Have Paris — “We’re Still In”
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26 views • December 04, 2019
Is Pelosi tells the UN climate conference in Madrid, “we’re still in” Paris. Is she suffering from dementia or just refusing again to acknowledge Trump & the Constitution. She begs for foreign interference in our election and the conference begs the question — why don’t they go to a 3rd world city since that’s what they’re trying to turn us into.
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