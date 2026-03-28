Psychopath Susan Manning Sentenced to Jail for Stalking the McGaffins

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Susan Manning aka, Susan Manning Brook, Susan Yvonne Manning, Susan Carter, Susan Flint, Susan Moon, and Susan Greener sentenced to jail for 30 days and to pay $1,000 fine for stalking the McGaffin family.
Full court hearing highlights video here: https://www.brighteon.com/a7d16424-6c14-4ed1-b9d2-b46ef85be27f
Beware psychopath Susan Manning: https://susanyvonnemanning.blogspot.com