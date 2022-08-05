What Does Desert Control Do?

Did you know that you can bring dead soil back to life?

Ole Kristian Sivertsen, the president and group CEO of Desert Control, provides a system that works with and against the negative effects of climate change and desertification.

According to Ole, his company Desert Control is on a mission to STOP and REVERSE the adverse effects of desertification, soil degradation, and water scarcity using their liquid innovation. 💧

To find out more about this innovative liquid, visit desertcontrol.com!

Would you use Desert Control to bring barren soil back to life?

Leave a ‘👍’ in the comments if YES.