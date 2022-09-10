Crimes Against Humanity!? | Gloves Off

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What is happening to us?
In this episode of Gloves Off, Joey Gilbert speaks with Joy and Matthew Thayer about how the jab has been affecting athletes in comparison to that of having COVID, and what needs to be done about it.
See this full episode of Gloves Off at: https://bit.ly/3RAfQQt
Full Episodes of Gloves Off are at https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!