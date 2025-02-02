© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ukraine Helps Russia Blow Up Its Own Supply Route
Near Seversk in the Donetsk region, Russian forces discovered a bridge that had been conveniently pre-mined by Ukrainian troops, and targeted it with FPV drones.
The resulting explosion destroyed the bridge, dealing a major blow to Ukraine’s own logistics in the area.