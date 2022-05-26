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Will China ever stop COVID lockdowns?
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65 views • May 26, 2022
China Uncensored, May 25, 2022
Some areas in China are supposedly free to open up after prolonged Covid lockdowns, but now they're having "quiet periods" or seeing "static management." Which makes people wonder, will China ever stop Covid lockdowns? In this episode of China Uncensored, we look at why Chinese cities aren't reopening, how Chinese propaganda showing Chinese cities reopening backfired, and what some Chinese are saying about the new lockdowns.
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Some areas in China are supposedly free to open up after prolonged Covid lockdowns, but now they're having "quiet periods" or seeing "static management." Which makes people wonder, will China ever stop Covid lockdowns? In this episode of China Uncensored, we look at why Chinese cities aren't reopening, how Chinese propaganda showing Chinese cities reopening backfired, and what some Chinese are saying about the new lockdowns.
YouTube demonetizes our channels, we need your support!
https://www.patreon.com/ChinaUncensored
https://chinauncensored.locals.com
We also accept bitcoin!
https://chinauncensored.tv/bitcoin
Buy our merchandise!
https://chinauncensored.tv/merchandise
Make sure to share this video with your friends!
______________________________
Subscribe for updates:
youtube.com/ChinaUncensored?sub_confi...
______________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChinaUncensored
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ChinaUncensored
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ChinaUncensored
And check out the China Unscripted podcast!
https://youtube.com/chinaunscripted
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