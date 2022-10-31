KIEV Ukraine has Been Reportedly Hit Ten Times - Power Out and No Water in areas.

Kiev has been reportedly hit ten times.

80% of Kiev residents were left without water, part of the city without electricity - Klitschko

More Reports: Morning strikes of the Russian Aerospace Forces hit several hydroelectric power plants at once.

The objects of the Dnieper Hydroelectric Power Station, the Yuzhnodnestrovskoye Hydroelectric Power Station, the Kanevskaya and Kremenchugskaya Hydroelectric Power Stations were hit.

The Kremenchug HPP

This is the third HPP on the Dnieper with a capacity of 686 MW.

Power consumers in the east and center of the country are supplied from the HPP through an open switchgear (OSG) of 330 kV. The switchgear itself is a key point of the 330 kV high-voltage line stretching through Krivoy Rog (PS Pervomayskaya 330), Cherkassy (PS Cherkassy 330) and the east of the country (SS Kremenchug 330).

A blow to the substation reduces the possibility of transmitting electricity to the industrial areas of Krivoy Rog, Cherkassy, Poltava and partly Kharkov regions.

-

There were two explosions this morning in Kharkov.

At least one of the hits fell on the Zalyutino 330kV substation: the substation was already hit - autotransformers were put out of action each time (although in total there were already more hits than autotransformers at the substation, but these are already nuances).

Substation Zalyutino provides electricity transmission from CHPP-5 and Zmievskaya TPP.

After the strikes, trams, trolleybuses and the metro stopped working in the city, and electricity was partially lost.

-

Last night's strikes on the Ukrainian electricity grid and infrastructure have been among the heaviest. Finally, it appears that following the attempted marine drone attack on the Russian Black See Fleet, the political "embargo" on hitting the 750kV substation has been lifted, with Surovikin authorized to escalate the strikes to these critical energy infrastructure cornerstones. More is expected tonight.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian authorities report having run out of the spare parts and the ability to repair the electrical grid following the first wave of energy infrastructure strikes. Whatever is being struck now is irreparable.