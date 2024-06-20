BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Sovereign Power of God!!!
Benevolent Woman
4 views • 10 months ago

And I heard another voice from heaven, saying, ‘Come out of her, my people, so that you will not be partner in her sins and receive of her plagues; for her sins (crimes, transgressions) have piled up as high as heaven, and God had remembered her wickedness and crimes [for judgment]” (Revelation 18: 1-5, AMP).

Let me pause for a moment to remind you that the blood of all those slain across the earth has been attributed to her. “And never again will the light of a lamp shine in you, and never again will the voice of the bridegroom and bride be heard in you; for your merchants were the great and prominent men of the earth, because all the nations were deceived and misled by your sorcery [your magic spells and poisonous charm]. And in Babylon was found the blood of prophets and of the saints (God’s people) and of all those who have been slaughtered on the earth” (Revelation 18: 23-24, AMP). That in itself is cataclysmic.

spiritualitymental healthaccountability
