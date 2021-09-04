Stop Getting the Swab. Contains EO, Ethelyne Oxide, a Carcinogenic.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Ethylene Oxide (EO) is an environmental pollutant and is toxic to humans. Congress classified it as a "hazardous air pollutant," according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency. Multiple studies have shown that EO increases the risk of several types of cancer.
Lymphoma and leukemia are the cancers most frequently reported to be associated with occupational exposure to ethylene oxide. Stomach and breast cancers may also be associated with ethylene oxide exposure.
It is used to produce chemicals, including antifreeze and pesticides.
You can find more information on the dangers to human health on various government websites, including the OSHA.gov, EPA.gov, Cancer.gov, and the CDC websites, for example.