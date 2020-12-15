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Refined for God’s Glory
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23 views • December 15, 2020
We are living in times of great fires upon the earth, and there is more to come. Fires awaken, refine, test, and purify our lives for Greater Glory, as Yahweh establishes His Kingdom upon the earth. This study examines times of refinement in God’s people in scripture. What was being cleansed? Why? How can we apply this to our lives now and what do we have to look forward to? Though there are fires, death, sickness, plagues, there is a Remnant Rising for such a time as this, and our redemption draws near!
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