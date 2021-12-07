THOMAS LEVY, MD, JD, WHAT WE DON’T KNOW, CAN KILL US!

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Board-Certified cardiologist, Thomas Levy, MD, JD, has taught us the benefits of vitamin C and hydrogen peroxide. Dr. Levy has seen how the body heals naturally. He has also seen firsthand how toxins from the teeth affect the heart. With so much to learn about health, do you ever wonder if there is a simpler and more holistic way to achieve optimal health? Well, we are in luck because we have created a virtual workshop called The Roadmap to Health. Dr. Levy is back to share how the things we don’t know, we don’t know, can kill us!
REGISTER NOW: https://www.lillianmcdermott.com/dr-levy-roadmap-to-health-workshop-page/
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE AT:
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/IOsl2aBNVqL6/
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/LillianMcDermottRadioShow
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/LilliansRadioShow
ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@LMRSclassroom:f
** Want some FREE GIFTS? Then please subscribe to https://www.lillianmcdermott.com/! Once you subscribe, I will send you my “90 Day Challenge to Self-Love” eBook and each day, The Lillian McDermott Radio Show/Classroom will automatically be sent to your email account… Let’s continue to grow together! **