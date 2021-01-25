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End the War on Yemen
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51 views • January 25, 2021
In what is likely the worst humanitarian disaster in the world right now, the U.S.-backed war on Yemen has resulted in tens of thousands of deaths. Started as a civil war between 5 factions - unilateral executive action from the so-called "peace president" brought in the support of the US. On this episode, get an introduction to the history of that horrible civil war, the U.S. involvement, and some timeless advice warnings on entangling alliances from Thomas Jefferson, James Madison and George Washington.
Path to Liberty: January 25, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
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Path to Liberty: January 25, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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