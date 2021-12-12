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The Ram and The Bull. Bells Toll and Spreading Light.
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Don’t MythRa in all this Bullshit!
If the Rainbow Flag is to Fly Rite; Purple should be on Top, Red should be connected to Mother Earth / Gaia.
Cairo is Chero; their key is the Key of Life - The Ankh.
Chi = X. The Cross
Rho = P. Is Joy
Key = Ankh. Key of Life Eternal
If the Rainbow Flag is to Fly Rite; Purple should be on Top, Red should be connected to Mother Earth / Gaia.
Cairo is Chero; their key is the Key of Life - The Ankh.
Chi = X. The Cross
Rho = P. Is Joy
Key = Ankh. Key of Life Eternal
Keywords
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