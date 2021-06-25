SN1120: Cultural Erosion, Venomous Variants & Campaign of Chaos | Factions Of Freedom

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Episode Article: https://factionsoffreedom.jimdofree.com/2021/06/25/sn1120-cultural-erosion-venomous-variants-campaign-of-chaos/
A madness is infecting the land, and with it comes confusion and chaos. Disillusioned by the systemic hypocrisy of our collapsing governments, citizens are finding themselves stuck between lawlessness and authoritarianism. Last week, the Biden Administration wanted Americans to report so-called ‘radicalized’ friends and family members to the government. That should give you an indication of the days we’re in.
The debate between crime and terrorism is on the horizon, especially with a government openly declaring war against a single ideology. While this may seem altruistic on the surface, the implications of government sponsored “hate” eradication is wide ranging. The obvious question, “What is hate?” and “Where does it end?” If we’re waging war on ideas, what will remain?
The poisonous injections were the introduction into this new authoritative normal, and even that’s a farce; Fauci’s being exposed, as well as Wuhan and the University of North Carolina. So even with all their posturing and bolstering, their new normal has been in a state of collapse since its announcement. Either way, as the establishment pits one side against the other, our true enemy retreats back into the shadows.
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