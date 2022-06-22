What is Project Looking Glass? Compilation of all major whistleblowers

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The Looking Glass project, according to this video, is a secret government project that uses quantum technology to view multiple future timelines.
This video states that since 2012, all timelines show that the evil Satanists are exposed and eliminated.
More redpill videos and info here: https://patriots.win/p/15HIhWzTCT/