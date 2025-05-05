BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
NRA Convention - CSSA Auction - Trump Trolling - Vancouver Tragedy
Right Edition
Right Edition
20 views • 6 days ago

NRA Annual Meetings & Exhibits, Atlanta 2025


With big wins behind us in the courts and across the country in the November elections, it’s time for those who cherish freedom—the extended NRA family—to come together and show their support for the association and the rights we all protect together.


https://www.americas1stfreedom.org/content/a-warm-southern-welcome-for-freedom/



10 Key Takeaways from the 2025 NRA Convention


The 2025 NRA conference is about to be a momentous event, marking the group’s one hundred and fiftieth anniversary. Because the nation’s main advocate for the preservation of the Second Modification, the NRA has been on the forefront of numerous battles to guard the rights of law-abiding gun house owners.


https://linoxide.com/2025-nra-convention/



Trump Skips 2025 NRA Convention for Pope’s Funeral


The NRA’s 2025 Annual Meeting wrapped up this weekend in Atlanta without one of its biggest expected speakers: President Donald Trump.


https://www.ammoland.com/2025/04/trump-skips-2025-nra-convention-for-popes-funeral/



CSSA Auction


Founded by enthusiasts, CSSA represents sport shooters and firearm aficionados. We promote diverse shooting sports, from traditional competitions to modern action sports, hunting, and archery. Our commitment extends to sponsoring events and nurturing youth involvement.


https://www.cssa.auction/



Trump just ‘trolling’ about 2028 run — dead serious about acquiring Canada and Greenland


White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said President Donald Trump is just “trolling” about winning a third presidential term in 2028, but she admitted he is serious about acquiring Greenland and making Canada the 51st state.


https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/white-house/3395413/trump-trolling-2028-run-leavitt/



Trump says he won't seek a third term


https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cd9l3399wvno



11 killed victims of Vancouver festival attack identified


https://vancouver.citynews.ca/2025/04/28/vancouver-filipino-festival-deaths-victims-remembered/



Closing Riverview: The decision to shut down the psychiatric hospital in Coquitlam


https://vancouver.citynews.ca/2020/12/01/closing-riverview-coquitlam-psychiatric-hospital/



Will the B.C. NDP's reversal on involuntary care move the needle on treatment?


https://vancouversun.com/news/bc-ndp-reversal-involuntary-care-treatment



Spain-Portugal blackout exposes Europe’s green energy agenda


https://www.policycircle.org/world/spain-portugal-blackout-lessons/



Massive European power outage blamed on solar plant breakdowns


The massive power outage that wreaked havoc in Europe is being blamed on a pair of likely solar plant breakdowns in southwest Spain, a report said.


https://www.foxnews.com/world/massive-european-power-outage-blamed-solar-plant-breakdowns

gun rightsdonald trumpelon muskconservative politicsgun lawsbrian lovigconservative newsright wing newsrightwing politicsconservative views
