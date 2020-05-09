© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2020 Virus 67 | Ep.61 | Tanzania EXPOSE massive test inaccuracies
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
34 views • May 09, 2020
#coronavirus #Adrian #Covid19
In this episode we explore a video from Tanzania plus an article from the independent both of which if it wasn't such a serious situation would be laughable.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKRcPFk3v9k&feature=youtu.be
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/africa/coronavirus-tanzania-test-kits-suspicion-goat-pawpaw-positive-a9501291.html?jwsource=cl
As always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.
If this resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
I'll see you in the next episode.
In this episode we explore a video from Tanzania plus an article from the independent both of which if it wasn't such a serious situation would be laughable.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKRcPFk3v9k&feature=youtu.be
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/africa/coronavirus-tanzania-test-kits-suspicion-goat-pawpaw-positive-a9501291.html?jwsource=cl
As always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.
If this resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
I'll see you in the next episode.
Keywords
alternative medicinenatural health5gdiseasemental healthcolloidal silverantibacterialadriancoronaviruscorona viruscoronavirus outbreakcoronoviruscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus preventioncoronavirus newsplandemicantiviral colloidal silvercolloidal silver antiviralcolloidal silver corona viruscoronavirus australiacoronavirus indiacolloidal silver coronavirus
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.