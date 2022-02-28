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The wedding, War and the big Tribulation is near
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137 views • February 28, 2022
Prophetic Poetry, given on February 27th 2022 around 9pm
It speaks in metaphors that leads a lot to the book of Revelation
The days of this age are numbered and it's coming to a close
Scripture:
Ecclesiastes 1:9 (1-11)
Revelation 10:9-10
Revelation 11:3 (1-14)
Revelation 2:27/ 12:5/ 19:15
2 Thessalonians 2:3
Matthew 22:1-10
Revelation 9:6
Revelation 13:1
Matthew 24:24/ Mark 13:22
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/poetry-2022-02-27-wedding-and-big-tribulation-are-near/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
It speaks in metaphors that leads a lot to the book of Revelation
The days of this age are numbered and it's coming to a close
Scripture:
Ecclesiastes 1:9 (1-11)
Revelation 10:9-10
Revelation 11:3 (1-14)
Revelation 2:27/ 12:5/ 19:15
2 Thessalonians 2:3
Matthew 22:1-10
Revelation 9:6
Revelation 13:1
Matthew 24:24/ Mark 13:22
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/poetry-2022-02-27-wedding-and-big-tribulation-are-near/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
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