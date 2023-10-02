Crisis of Faith-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-OCT 1 2023

If We Get Down in Discouragement We Can: Pray the Wrong Prayer, Say the Wrong Thing, Think the Wrong Thing, Do the Wrong Thing, See the Wrong Thing, Go to the Wrong Place, and Have the Wrong Spirit. Our Understanding of the Lord Jesus Christ Is Progressive. He Is the Only One Who Can Feed Our Soul. The World Is Dying, and We [Born-Again Christians] as Able Ministers of Gospel Should Aim to Reach All Generations.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.