Cowboy Day

Voices of the ridge

Songs Written by Rina Lynn for the book series ‘Prepare For The End.’

Music by SUNO

Some were written just for me

Some were written for my characters in my new book series.

I just had to share!

Come and meet them in the book series.

You’ll love them!

They have heart, soul, endurance, and a faith that will test your own.

Prepare For The End Series (5 book series) Kindle Edition