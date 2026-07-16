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Cowboy Day
Voices of the ridge
Songs Written by Rina Lynn for the book series ‘Prepare For The End.’
Music by SUNO
Some were written just for me
Some were written for my characters in my new book series.
I just had to share!
Come and meet them in the book series.
You’ll love them!
They have heart, soul, endurance, and a faith that will test your own.
Prepare For The End Series (5 book series) Kindle Edition