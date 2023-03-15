Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
CRAPITALISM
21 views
channel image
Rules_For_Rationals
Published 18 hours ago |

Capitalism has never existed, and probably never can exist. In order for it to exist it would be necessary to create a free market system that was free from government manipulation. But since all governments are about the accumulation and exercise of power, that is unlikely.
But the news isn't all bad. What we have on earth right now is a public-sector corporatocracy. Think Rollerball (circa 1975), only worse.
But it doesn't have to remain this way. We can create a system that actually allows big companies to fail and declare bankruptcy. Real bankruptcy. Yes, I realize this idea scares the hell out of most people. But if executives aren't afraid of failure (and they aren't because there is always someone to bail them out, not to mention a golden parachute that rewards them for incompetence), then you have a system that's only product is irrational greed, and it's only service is hyper-corruption.

Keywords
communismcapitalismeconomicsfinancial collapsegoldman sachscronyism

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket