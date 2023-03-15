CRAPITALISM

Capitalism has never existed, and probably never can exist. In order for
it to exist it would be necessary to create a free market system that
was free from government manipulation. But since all governments are
about the accumulation and exercise of power, that is unlikely.
But the news isn't all bad. What we have on earth right now is a public-sector corporatocracy. Think Rollerball (circa 1975), only worse.
But it doesn't have to remain this way. We can create a system that actually allows big companies to fail and declare bankruptcy. Real bankruptcy. Yes, I realize this idea scares the hell out of most people. But if executives aren't afraid of failure (and they aren't because there is always someone to bail them out, not to mention a golden parachute that rewards them for incompetence), then you have a system that's only product is irrational greed, and it's only service is hyper-corruption.
