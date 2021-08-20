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It's coming. This whole house of cards is going to collapse from the weight of everything single thing coming back to bite the DS in the ass.
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100 views • August 20, 2021
Jan. 6th was a set up by three letter agencies. The sheep will soon know the truth.
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