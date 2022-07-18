Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger on graphene oxide, parasites, and transistors found in vaccines

More information: https://www.orwell.city/2022/01/dr-stuckelberger.html





In an exclusive interview for CONUVIVE Mundial (United Nations World Council for Life and Truth), Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger talked about the findings made by her and several scientists around the world about the content of vaccines, mentioning from graphene oxide to parasites and biotechnology.





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