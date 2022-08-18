Bloody Business on Ukrainian Body Organs for $ - Dying For Organ Harvesting - 081822

Bloody business on Ukrainian body organs.

Who benefits from deaths and wounds of Ukrainians? Another reason why Kiev regime do not care about their people and why the war in Donbass was beneficial.

Illegal withdrawal of body organs from wounded Ukrainians that had been going on for the last 8 years has culminated. “To the last Ukrainian” – now it sounds even more creepy. Deceitful “care” about Ukrainians turned out a business.

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I found the following also at Russell Texas Bentley on Telegram.

Incidentally, today I received a translation request for a video too disturbing to post, apparently depicting an organ harvesting facility, where the "doctors" spoke Russian...





Ukrops speak Russian too. The vid above mentions a female Dutch surgeon who can cut out your kidneys in "5 to 7 minutes". Mikael Sakashvili and his wife have been DEEPLY involved in illegal organ trafficking for DECADES. Sakashvili's wife is also a female Dutch surgeon. $2 billion a month is $66,666,666 a day...

Sixty six million dollars a day, EVERY day. I wonder if Hunter is in on this, and making sure "The Big Guy" gets his... "cut".