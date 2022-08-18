BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Bloody Business on Ukrainian Body Organs for $ - Dying For Organ Harvesting - 081822
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1405 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
178 views • August 18, 2022

Bloody business on Ukrainian body organs.

Who benefits from deaths and wounds of Ukrainians? Another reason why Kiev regime do not care about their people and why the war in Donbass was beneficial.

Illegal withdrawal of body organs from wounded Ukrainians that had been going on for the last 8 years has culminated. “To the last Ukrainian” – now it sounds even more creepy. Deceitful “care” about Ukrainians turned out a business.

-

I found the following also at Russell Texas Bentley on Telegram.

Incidentally, today I received a translation request for a video too disturbing to post, apparently depicting an organ harvesting facility, where the "doctors" spoke Russian...


Ukrops speak Russian too. The vid above mentions a female Dutch surgeon who can cut out your kidneys in "5 to 7 minutes". Mikael Sakashvili and his wife have been DEEPLY involved in illegal organ trafficking for DECADES. Sakashvili's wife is also a female Dutch surgeon. $2 billion a month is $66,666,666 a day...

Sixty six million dollars a day, EVERY day. I wonder if Hunter is in on this, and making sure "The Big Guy" gets his... "cut".

Keywords
russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Older Adults Outnumber Young Children Globally for First Time

Older Adults Outnumber Young Children Globally for First Time

Morgan S. Verity
LGBTQ dating app Grindr to pay $35 million over shared HIV data

LGBTQ dating app Grindr to pay $35 million over shared HIV data

Cassie B.
Russia Remains India&#8217;s Top Oil Supplier in August as Imports Decline

Russia Remains India’s Top Oil Supplier in August as Imports Decline

Garrison Vance
Chinese Rare-Earth Suppliers Halt U.S. Shipments, Sources Say

Chinese Rare-Earth Suppliers Halt U.S. Shipments, Sources Say

Sterling Ashworth
Algal Bloom Fed by Gaza Sewage Shuts Down Israeli Desalination, Forcing Water Rationing

Algal Bloom Fed by Gaza Sewage Shuts Down Israeli Desalination, Forcing Water Rationing

Garrison Vance
Energy Groups Urge Treasury to Block Chinese Battery Firms From U.S. Tax Credits

Energy Groups Urge Treasury to Block Chinese Battery Firms From U.S. Tax Credits

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy