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Rogier Hop is Superman!
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44 views • September 08, 2020
Echte helden, ze bestaan dus toch!
Rogier heeft zijn ware identiteit openbaar gemaakt, hij is Superman!
Kan ons dat petje nou schelen, jij bent de held!
Boeien die Peloponnesische oorlog, dat doet niet terzake.
Jij bent Superman, jij komt ons redden, echt Rogier, jij bent de held!
Rogier heeft zijn ware identiteit openbaar gemaakt, hij is Superman!
Kan ons dat petje nou schelen, jij bent de held!
Boeien die Peloponnesische oorlog, dat doet niet terzake.
Jij bent Superman, jij komt ons redden, echt Rogier, jij bent de held!
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