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THE SECOND DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE
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61 views • October 23, 2021
A mysterious document that landed in cyberspace early in 2021 has increasingly more relevance as America experiences ever expanding tyranny. The document is brilliant in its coverage of our Republic's true history since 1776 and where we stand now. Is this evidence that there are those working diligently behind the scenes to restore our Constitutional Republic?
View the document here:
http://fourwinds10.com/siterun_data/peace_freedom/patriotic_statements/news.php?q=1612977411
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View the document here:
http://fourwinds10.com/siterun_data/peace_freedom/patriotic_statements/news.php?q=1612977411
First sponsor of C A T Chats! GORDON ROCKET COMPANY
https://rumble.com/vnjdy9-gordon-rocket-company.html
'the little stove that could!'
Coupon Code: CAT CHAT for 10% discount
If you like the content please give it a Rumble and Subscribe to the channel ... its new and only going to get juicier!
On Telegram at: t.me/CAT_chats
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