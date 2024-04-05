👀 ESPN Execs Scripted the Sage Steele 2021 Interview w/ Biden 'Word for Word'

The Adam Corolla podcast | 👀 Sage Steele Reveals How & Why ESPN Execs Scripted Her 2021 Interview w/ Biden 'Word for Word'





"As a journalist it made me sick. Almost the worst part for me is I wasn't allowed to ask a follow up question. For years the mainstream media and everybody that's involved, whether it's the Disney's of the world, Big Pharma...they were convinced they could dominate and keep people quiet...They all know who the 'big guy' is but they don't want to acknowledge it."





full interview:

https://youtu.be/n7Vwe_WLQ_k