BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Trump-backed ‘Operation Warp Speed’ KILLED Millions
Exposing Vaccines
Exposing Vaccines
337 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
158 views • 1 day ago

Thomas Haviland uncovers the truth behind the genocidal bioweapon death jabs and the mass die-off it’s caused worldwide. Reports show 27% of corpses are now found containing the deadly white fibrous blood clots that are linked directly to the Covid jab.

 

Trump pushed Big Pharma’s genocidal vaccines and is now aligning with technocratic overlords while failing to deliver on campaign promises. Western civilization has been infected by a parasitic invasion of foreign ideals and values that have been introduced into our culture by strange and morally degenerate people whose goal is world domination.

 

 

 

Tags: Thomas Havilands, Trump, white fibrous clots, white clots, clots, covid vaccine, vaccine side effects, blood clots, embalmer reports, mass die-off, depopulation, democide, biological warfare, bioweapon, death jabs, jabs, die-off, corpses, white fibrous blood clots, Covid jab, Big Pharma, genocidal vaccines, technocratic overlords, world domination


Keywords
trumpbig pharmadepopulationcorpsesbioweapondemocideblood clotsworld dominationclotsbiological warfarejabsvaccine side effectsdie-offcovid vaccinegenocidal vaccinescovid jabwhite clotsdeath jabsmass die-offwhite fibrous clotswhite fibrous blood clotstechnocratic overlordsthomas havilandsembalmer reports
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy