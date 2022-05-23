Daniel 9:26 - The Cutting Off Of The Anointed [ep.5]

The Bible has already predicted WWIII, the fall of the US and Western countries, and cutting off of food, oil, gas and the modern supply chain altogether. Let me show you EXACTLY how the Bible is NOT silent about the current period of history that we are living through. Let me show you what to expect during the course of the next 22 years until the year 2044. What was once "sealed until the time of the end" is NOW open to our understanding IF you have an open mind and are seeking the truth. Get ready for a breakthrough moment in your understanding of the holy prophetical words that Daniel wrote down for us as we completely decode verse 26 of the Daniel 9 prophecy. This episode also completely debunks the false pre-tribulation rapture theory once and for all by using multiple Biblical mathematical proofs. For prayer and community, join my private group: https://bit.ly/embracehebrewroots