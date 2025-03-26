What’s the Secret to Fearless Evangelism? (The Early Church Knew It!)

In this electrifying follow-up to "What’s the REAL Fuel That Powers the Church?" Pastor Roderick Webster dives into Acts 4 to reveal why boldness—not safety—is the key to unlocking heaven’s impact through evangelism. 🔥

Discover how Peter and John defied threats, prayed for courage, and sparked a movement that shook the world—and why today’s church needs that same fire!



👉 Key Takeaways:

Why the early church prayed for boldness instead of protection.

The critical difference between organizing and evangelizing.

How to pray with purpose and break free from fear in sharing your faith.





Don’t miss this urgent call to action for every believer! Like, subscribe, and hit the bell 🔔 for more life-changing episodes of Words from the Word. Share this with someone who needs courage to step out boldly!