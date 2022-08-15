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China Is Already Programming Digital Money And Using It To Restrict People Who Aren't Model Citizens From Living Their Lives As They Choose.
Other Countries Are Starting The Trial This Same Authoritarian Technology.
Is It Only A Matter Of Years Before Programmable Central Bank Digital Currency Is Controlling All Of Our Lives?