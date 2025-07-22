Morning Manna - July 22, 2025 - Proverbs 7:6-10 - The Corner of Seduction

In today’s episode of Morning Manna, we explore Proverbs 7:6–10, where Solomon peers through his window and witnesses a young man drifting toward destruction. What begins as innocent curiosity leads to the very doorstep of temptation. We examine the dangers of spiritual naiveté, the seductive pull of compromise, and the need for vigilance in a darkening world. This timeless warning reminds us to guard our steps, our hearts, and the paths we choose to walk. Teachers: Rick Wiles & Doc Burkhart. You can partner with us by visiting FaithandValues.com, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961. Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves! AmericanReserves.com It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today! Amazon.com/Final-Day Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books! books.apple.com/final-day Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today. Sacrificingliberty.com The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today! Trunews/faucielf