Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder With Or Without 4oz Dropper Bottle: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html
My Methylene Blue Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/methyleneblue
Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html
WHY You Should TRY METHYLENE BLUE If You Have Not Already!
Methylene Blue one of the oldest potent nootropics has the potential to treat depression, Alzheimer, mitochondrial dysfunction, optimize ATP production, and much more when used safely and correctly.
But a lot of people are making the mistake of buying the wrong grades of Methylene Blue that are toxic and not safe to ingest at all and this can result in people becoming very heavy metal toxic and this is not something you want to occur at ALL.
So I have created this video "Is Your METHYLENE BLUE Making You HEAVY METAL TOXIC?" to make educate you fully on how to determine if a Methylene Blue you have or are considering buying will make you heavy metal toxic or not.
If you want to learn about everything mentioned above but in way more detail make sure to watch this video "Is Your METHYLENE BLUE Making You HEAVY METAL TOXIC?" from start to finish!
Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:
(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan (UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan
Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS
The Shoes I Wear:
Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE
Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY
The Superfoods I Use:
Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy
Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz
The Supplements I Use:
Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T
Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm
Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0
Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb
Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.