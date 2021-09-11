© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Biden Is Forcing Americans To Take Vaccine Against Extinct Virus
Follow
1
Share
Report
131 views • September 11, 2021
Fmr. CIA Officer Sam Faddis states a truth. Mandating the experimental COVID-19 "vaccine" now is completely pointless, unless of course the actual agenda is NOT about stopping COVID. Bottom line, DO NOT COMPLY. Tell Biden regime and Big Pharma to pound sand!
Steve Bannon: https://rumble.com/c/BannonsWarRoom
Sam Fraddis - AND Magazine: https://andmagazine.com/
Steve Bannon: https://rumble.com/c/BannonsWarRoom
Sam Fraddis - AND Magazine: https://andmagazine.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.