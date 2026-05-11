Zelensky Demanded "Goebbels-Style Propaganda" From His Own Team



His former spokeswoman Yulia Mendel told Tucker Carlson that Zelensky, unhappy with falling approval ratings in 2019-2020, berated his PR team for failing to push enough "positive news."

Adding, about a 'Politico' article:

Ukraine wants Europe to "help revive" stalled peace efforts with Russia by pursuing a narrow first step: a mutual halt to attacks on each side's airports.



Ukranian FM Sybiha raised the airport ceasefire proposal with EU foreign ministers behind closed doors, according to an EU official familiar with the discussion. The official reacted cautiously, saying ministers would first need to define what Europe wanted from any direct contact with Moscow.